Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Trading Down 8.8%

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) shares fell 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.05 and last traded at $35.85. 1,960,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 708,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.32.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMT. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Kennametal Company Profile (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

