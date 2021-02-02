Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.90 and last traded at $32.90. Approximately 26,975 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 17,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $195.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96.

Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kentucky Bancshares had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter.

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits.

