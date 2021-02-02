Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Short Interest Up 18.7% in January

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,408,600 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 9,609,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 341.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KREVF remained flat at $$0.88 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,165. Keppel REIT has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

About Keppel REIT

Keppel REIT was listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006. It is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of premium Grade A commercial assets in prime business and financial districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

