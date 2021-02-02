Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Update

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. Kewaunee Scientific has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $13.45.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%.

In other Kewaunee Scientific news, Director John Russell bought 4,500 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

