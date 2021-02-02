Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,860,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 30,570,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 92.4% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 27,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.81. 1,183,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,608,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 280.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

