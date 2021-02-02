Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.46

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.46 and traded as high as $4.69. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 37,253 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 13.63%.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 53,860 shares of company stock valued at $237,099. Insiders own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,131,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 696,365 shares during the period. Kingsway Financial Services comprises approximately 18.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned 27.00% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $18,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. It operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles.

