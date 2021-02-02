KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.25

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.25 and last traded at $42.22, with a volume of 46034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,193 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 42,316 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 292,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,545.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 969,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 910,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

