KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. KLA makes up about 1.7% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in KLA by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in KLA by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Argus lifted their price objective on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $3.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,341. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $317.60.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.