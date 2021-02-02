KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Tops $2.48 on Exchanges

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.48 or 0.00006870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.49 million and approximately $378,174.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00047667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00141165 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00065895 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00248259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00062801 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00036810 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

KLAYswap Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

