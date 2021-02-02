Kleros (PNK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.33 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Kleros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $60.58 million and $5.33 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00017978 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,520,283 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars.

