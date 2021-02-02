Kleros Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Kleros has a market cap of $62.89 million and $8.57 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,686,265 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars.

