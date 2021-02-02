Komodo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.47 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $88.09 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00260420 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00099211 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00030351 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000613 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,919,537 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.