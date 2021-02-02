KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of KONE Oyj stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $39.53. 13,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

