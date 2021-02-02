Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Short Interest Down 20.6% in January

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 577,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

KTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE KTB traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.18. 319,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,328. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.