Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Price Up 30%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares were up 30% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 14,789,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 4,314,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on KOPN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Kopin alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 2.45.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 74,721 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $221,174.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 401,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Sneider sold 42,950 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $127,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 548,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,505. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kopin during the third quarter worth $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Kopin by 4.1% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 656,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 25,925 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Kopin during the third quarter worth $150,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kopin by 37.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 111,443 shares in the last quarter. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.