Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 10,465 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.09% of Verisk Analytics worth $31,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 77,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSK traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.38. 10,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,068. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

