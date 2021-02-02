Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.06% of General Mills worth $21,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in General Mills by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.75. 72,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,825,545. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

