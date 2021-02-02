Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $19.83 Million Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,975 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.47% of HollyFrontier worth $19,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HFC traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.91. 31,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,157. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

