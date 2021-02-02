Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $20.46 Million Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,020 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.35% of National Instruments worth $20,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Instruments by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,046,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,747,000 after buying an additional 47,186 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,851,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,316,000 after acquiring an additional 148,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National Instruments by 1,127.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,378 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,582,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 22.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,140,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,711,000 after purchasing an additional 206,148 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

NASDAQ NATI traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

