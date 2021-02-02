Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $27.20 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,115 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.08% of The Allstate worth $27,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,583,015,000 after purchasing an additional 854,644 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in The Allstate by 8.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,161,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,610,000 after buying an additional 239,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Allstate by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,325,000 after buying an additional 267,571 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in The Allstate by 15.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,902,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,134,000 after buying an additional 257,955 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 79.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,776,000 after buying an additional 801,083 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

The Allstate stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.22. 9,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,715. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.33. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

