Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $44.03 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,985 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $44,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 136.7% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $49.28. The company had a trading volume of 268,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,462,152. The firm has a market cap of $211.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

