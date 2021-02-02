Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 43,673 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.05% of ConocoPhillips worth $22,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,302,000 after purchasing an additional 151,859 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142,130 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,114,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $204,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $166,961,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Truist raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

Shares of COP traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 133,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,484,848. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

