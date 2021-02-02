Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.1% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $64,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,751. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.19 and a 200-day moving average of $139.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

