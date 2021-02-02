Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 78,104 Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,104 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.33% of RealPage worth $29,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RP. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in RealPage in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,948,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in RealPage by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,133,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,263,000 after buying an additional 1,715,134 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in RealPage by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,279,000 after buying an additional 595,317 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in RealPage in the 4th quarter worth about $17,973,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in RealPage in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,683,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,149,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

RealPage stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.17. The stock had a trading volume of 14,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,070. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 161.17 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.04 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

