Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.14% of Tractor Supply worth $23,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.46.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.43. 25,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,662. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $160.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.