Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,050 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $3.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,333. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $119.02. The company has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $4,383,572.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

