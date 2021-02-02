Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 12,469 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,469 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.05% of Truist Financial worth $33,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,429 shares of company stock valued at $11,684,317 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 77,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,721. The stock has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $55.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

