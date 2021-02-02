Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 3,905 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $20,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,763,000 after acquiring an additional 717,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Dynamics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230,752 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in General Dynamics by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,763,000 after acquiring an additional 162,847 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in General Dynamics by 31.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 890,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,270,000 after acquiring an additional 214,890 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in General Dynamics by 18.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 791,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,567,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.94.

NYSE:GD traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.75. 20,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,808. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.78. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

