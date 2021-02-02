Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 74,190 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,190 shares during the period. Upwork comprises 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 1.15% of Upwork worth $48,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,302,000 after acquiring an additional 135,541 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 84,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Upwork by 29.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 113,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $1,178,057.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,929.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,464,841.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,103.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,068 shares of company stock worth $5,756,824. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

UPWK traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 59,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -186.96 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.