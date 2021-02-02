Kryll 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $84,067.00 (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Kryll has a market cap of $7.80 million and $84,067.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00067310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.09 or 0.00839577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00047628 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,693.51 or 0.04706689 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00035848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00020071 BTC.

About Kryll

KRL is a token. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

