KuCoin Token (KCS) Market Cap Achieves $96.26 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $96.26 million and approximately $10.83 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00066306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.00 or 0.00829347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00048627 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,644.69 or 0.04719842 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00036204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00014963 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token is a token. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

