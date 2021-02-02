KuCoin Token Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $96.77 million and $9.98 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00003357 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00067310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.09 or 0.00839577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00047628 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,693.51 or 0.04706689 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00035848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00020071 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KCS is a token. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

KuCoin Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

