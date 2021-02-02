Kuende (KUE) Market Capitalization Achieves $291,566.04

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Kuende has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Kuende has a total market capitalization of $291,566.04 and $5.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuende coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kuende Profile

KUE is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

Kuende can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

