Kusama Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Kusama token can now be bought for about $105.24 or 0.00299462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $891.43 million and approximately $105.78 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

Kusama Token Trading

