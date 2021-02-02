La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Trading Up 5.7%

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 527,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,312,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $183.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 64.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.
About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.
