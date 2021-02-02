La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Trading Up 5.7%

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 527,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,312,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $183.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 64.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.