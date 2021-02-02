L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC cut L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Societe Generale raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.
L’Air Liquide stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.90. 178,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,952. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $34.13.
About L’Air Liquide
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.
