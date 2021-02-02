L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC cut L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Societe Generale raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

L’Air Liquide stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.90. 178,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,952. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $34.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,083,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

