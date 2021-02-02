L’Air Liquide S.A. (AI.PA) (EPA:AI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $136.62

L’Air Liquide S.A. (AI.PA) (EPA:AI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $136.62 and traded as high as $137.40. L’Air Liquide S.A. (AI.PA) shares last traded at $135.00, with a volume of 1,306,709 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €134.50 and a 200-day moving average of €136.62.

About L’Air Liquide S.A. (AI.PA) (EPA:AI)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

