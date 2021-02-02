Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Lam Research by 8.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Lam Research by 2,334.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.3% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX opened at $501.45 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $585.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $508.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.58.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.