Lamden (TAU) Price Up 38.1% This Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $27,893.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lamden has traded up 38.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008375 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

