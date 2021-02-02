Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.07

Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.07 and traded as high as $66.68. Lamprell plc (LAM.L) shares last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 123,718 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.07. The company has a market cap of £225.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23.

About Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

