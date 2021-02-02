Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 274,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 494.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSGOF opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.72.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

