Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Trading Up 5.2%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $28.02. Approximately 199,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 203,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LE shares. Craig Hallum raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $913.68 million, a PE ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $359.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.80 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 5.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lands’ End by 301.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lands’ End by 18.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Lands’ End by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 178,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lands’ End by 38.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

