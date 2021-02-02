Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Acquires $16,130.00 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $16,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,833.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Heinz Christoph Maeusli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Heinz Christoph Maeusli purchased 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $15,290.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Heinz Christoph Maeusli purchased 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $15,800.00.

LNTH traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. 522,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,302. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

