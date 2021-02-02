Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Up 5.5%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.66 and last traded at $25.30. 379,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 464,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The company has a market cap of $303.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $173.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million. Analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 305,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $3,638,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 193,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $2,103,741.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,558,505 shares of company stock valued at $29,666,674. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,013,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,929,000 after buying an additional 41,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

