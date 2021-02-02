LBRY Credits Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $54.94 million and $7.05 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

