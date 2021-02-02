Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 677,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 397,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $92.78 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.77 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 151.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 126,563 shares during the period. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 3.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 43,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

