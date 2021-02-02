Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 677,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 397,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $92.78 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.53.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.77 million for the quarter.
Lee Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:LEE)
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.
Further Reading: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.