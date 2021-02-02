Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

LEAI opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. Legacy Education Alliance has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.16.

Get Legacy Education Alliance alerts:

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Legacy Education Alliance had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 49.81%. The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter.

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers its services under the Legacy Education and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Education Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Education Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.