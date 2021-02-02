Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.55-11.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.779-3.925 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.55-$11.15 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennox International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Lennox International stock opened at $283.12 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $319.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $1,318,105.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,022,446.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $2,191,017.96. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,037. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

