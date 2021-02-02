Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Trading 142.1% Higher

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) shares traded up 142.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.25 and last traded at $128.25. 65 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.22.

About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF)

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets botanic cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors in Austria, Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Fibers, Lenzing Technik, and Other segments. It offers fibers for apparel; home and interiors, such as bed linens, mattresses, and towels; a range of industrial applications, such as automotive interiors, engineered products, footwear, work and protective wear, and agriculture and packaging products; nonwovens for hygiene and daily care products; and pulp and wood products, as well as biorefinery and co-products consisting of sodium sulfate, acetic acid, furfural, magnesium lignin sulfonate, soda, and xylose under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.