LEOcoin (LC4) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,595.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.37 or 0.04233829 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.71 or 0.00417307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.01 or 0.01207845 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.62 or 0.00501773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.80 or 0.00423005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.98 or 0.00262284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021463 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

